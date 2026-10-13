Premada Oorali Box Office Colections: Kannada film maintains strong hold on 3rd Monday, collects Rs 59 crore in 18 days

Premada Oorali collected Rs. 5 crore on its third Monday (Day 18), maintaining a super-strong hold. The Kannada film took its third week's cume to Rs. 26 crore in four days, bringing the entire theatrical cume to Rs. 59 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie has already emerged as a big success at the box office. It is expected to keep on gaining such traction for the coming weeks. Based on current trends, the Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, and Ramika Shivu starrer is on track to hit over Rs. 100 crore gross in its full run.

Premada Oorali joins the list of movies like Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayaate and Hanuman Ansh, which remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office. What makes the Kannada film different from the other two is its genre. It is a regular romantic comedy drama, while the other two have devotional themes.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.00 cr. Day 15 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 16 Rs. 7.25 cr. Day 17 Rs. 8.75 cr. Day 18 Rs. 5.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 59.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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