Premada Oorali Box Office Collections: Continues BLOCKBUSTER run on 4th Wednesday, on verge of entering Rs 100 crore club

Kannada film Premada Oorali collected Rs. 4.75 crore on its 4th Wednesday, registering a 10 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie took its 4th week's cume to Rs. 24.50 crore in six days. It is heading to close this week at Rs. 28 crore or so, which will be a phenomenal hold.

The movie took its entire running cume to Rs. 98 crore in its 27 days of theatrical run. It is on the verge of entering the Rs. 100 crore club, which will be done by EOD today. Premada Oorali emerged as a blockbuster venture at the box office, thanks to its miraculous turnaround in the second week.

Premada Oorali joins the list of movies like Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayaate and Hanuman Ansh, which remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office. What makes the Kannada film different from the other two is its genre. It is a regular romantic comedy drama, while the other two have devotional themes. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go at the box office.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.00 cr. Week 3 Rs. 38.50 cr. Day 22 Rs. 3.00 cr. Day 23 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 24 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 25 Rs. 3.25 cr. Day 26 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 27 Rs. 4.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 98.00 cr.

More about Premada Oorali

Set in a rural village, Premada Oorali follows Naganna, a widowed farmer who wants his son, Santhu, to marry an educated woman and complete their family. Santhu is set to marry Rukmini, an educated outsider who challenges traditional village norms.

However, the situation becomes complicated when Vasantha, Santhu’s childhood friend, harbours unspoken feelings for him. Torn between a love triangle and his father’s expectations, Santhu finds himself caught in an emotional conflict that tests his relationships and forces him to make a difficult choice.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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