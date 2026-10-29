Premada Oorali Box Office Collections: Kannada film collects Rs 1 crore on 5th Wednesday, grosses Rs 115 crore in 34 days

Premada Oorali collected Rs. 1 crore on the 5th Wednesday, registering a 20 per cent drop from the previous day. The movie took its entire theatrical run to Rs. 115.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. It is holding very well and is expected to close its entire run soon, somewhere around Rs. 120 to 125 crore gross.

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That will be a banger total for a film that opened with under Rs. 10 lakh on Day 1. The Kannada film has already emerged as one of the most profitable films of all time, thanks to its miraculous turnaround in the second week.

Premada Oorali joins the list of movies like Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayaate and Hanuman Ansh, which remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office. What makes the Kannada film different from the other two is its genre. It is a regular romantic comedy drama, while the other two have devotional themes. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go at the box office.

The box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.25 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.75 cr. Week 3 Rs. 39.00 cr. Week 4 Rs. 28.25 cr. Day 29 Rs. 2.00 cr. Day 30 Rs. 3.60 cr. Day 31 Rs. 4.00 cr. Day 32 Rs. 2.40 cr. Day 33 Rs. 1.25 cr. Advertisement Day 34 Rs. 1.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 115.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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