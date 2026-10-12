Premada Oorali Box Office Collections: Kannada film collects Rs 21 crore in 3rd weekend, grosses Rs 54 crore in 17 days

Premada Oorali collected Rs. 8.75 crore on its third Sunday, registering a 20 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie continued to record the biggest single-day collection on each passing day in its third weekend. The Kannada film wrapped up this weekend at Rs. 21 crore gross, 90 per cent higher than the last weekend.

The Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, and Ramika Shivu starrer took its entire running cume to Rs. 54 crore gross at the Indian box office. The way it is performing, the movie is on track to hit the Rs. 100 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Premada Oorali joins the list of movies like Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayaate and Hanuman Ansh, which remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office. What makes the Kannada film different from the other two is its genre. It is a regular romantic comedy drama, while the other two have devotional themes.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.00 cr. Day 15 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 16 Rs. 7.25 cr. Day 17 Rs. 8.75 cr. Total Rs. 54.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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