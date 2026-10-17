Premada Oorali Box Office Collections: Kannada film continues DREAM run on 4th Friday, grosses Rs 75 crore in 22 days

Premada Oorali collected Rs. 3 crore on its fourth Friday, registering a normal drop from the previous day. The Kannada film took its running cume to Rs. 74.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to see good growth on Saturday and Sunday and close its fourth weekend at Rs. 10 to 12 crore.

The Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, and Ramika Shivu starrer is on track to gross over Rs. 100 crore in its full run. That will be a banger total for the film, as it opened under Rs. 10 lakh.

Premada Oorali joins the list of movies like Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayaate and Hanuman Ansh, which remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office. What makes the Kannada film different from the other two is its genre. It is a regular romantic comedy drama, while the other two have devotional themes. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go at the box office.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.00 cr. Day 15 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 16 Rs. 7.25 cr. Day 17 Rs. 8.75 cr. Day 18 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 19 Rs. 4.75 cr. Day 20 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 21 Rs. 3.25 cr. Day 22 Rs. 3.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 74.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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