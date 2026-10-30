Premada Oorali Box Office Collections: Kannada film fetches Rs 15 crore in Week 5, targets Rs 120 crore plus closing

Kannada film Premada Oorali collected Rs. 80 lakh on its 5th Thursday, wrapping up its 5th week at Rs. 15 crore. The movie recorded a 45 per cent drop from the previous week. Its running cume now reached Rs. 116.30 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Based on current trends, the movie is heading to close its entire theatrical run around Rs. 120-125 crore gross. That will put it among the biggest blockbusters of Kannada cinema among the biggies like Kantara, Kantara Chapter 1, and KGF Chapter 2.

Premada Oorali joins the list of movies like Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayaate and Hanuman Ansh, which remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office. What makes the Kannada film different from the other two is its genre. It is a regular romantic comedy drama, while the other two have devotional themes. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go at the box office.

The box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.25 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.75 cr. Week 3 Rs. 39.00 cr. Week 4 Rs. 28.25 cr. Day 29 Rs. 2.00 cr. Day 30 Rs. 3.60 cr. Day 31 Rs. 4.00 cr. Day 32 Rs. 2.40 cr. Day 33 Rs. 1.25 cr. Day 34 Rs. 1.00 cr. Day 35 Rs. 0.80 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 116.30 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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