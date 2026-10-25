Premada Oorali Box Office Collections: Kannada film fetches Rs 3.50 crore in 4th Saturday, grosses Rs 107 crore

Premada Oorali collected Rs. 3.50 crore on its 4th Saturday, registering a 75 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie took its running cume to Rs. 106.75 crore gross at the Indian box office in its 23 days of theatrical run.

The Kannada film is heading to close its entire run around Rs. 115 to 120 crore or so, depending on how it performs in the coming days. The movie has already emerged as a big success at the box office. The success of Premada Oorali came as a big surprise for Sandalwood, as the industry recently saw a mishap with Toxic.

Premada Oorali joins the list of movies like Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayaate and Hanuman Ansh, which remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office. What makes the Kannada film different from the other two is its genre. It is a regular romantic comedy drama, while the other two have devotional themes. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go at the box office.

The box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.25 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.75 cr. Week 3 Rs. 39.00 cr. Week 4 Rs. 28.25 cr. Day 29 Rs. 2.00 cr. Day 30 Rs. 3.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 106.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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