Premada Oorali Box Office Collections: Kannada film jumps by 40 per cent on 4th Saturday, grosses Rs 78 crore in India

Premada Oorali is witnessing a promising run at the Indian box office. The Kannada film collected Rs. 4.25 crore on its 4th Saturday, registering a 40 per cent spike from the previous day. It is heading to close its 4th weekend at Rs. 12 to 14 crore gross.

Currently standing at Rs. 78.75 crore, the movie is heading to take its entire cume to Rs. 85 crore by the end of its 4th weekend. The Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, and Ramika Shivu starrer is on track to gross over Rs. 100 crore in its full run. Considering how it is performing right now, it can even go higher.

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Premada Oorali joins the list of movies like Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayaate and Hanuman Ansh, which remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office. It began its box office journey under Rs 10 lakh and collected Rs 6 crore in its opening week. However, the movie saw a miraculous turnaround in its Week 2 onwards.

What makes the Kannada film different from the other two is its genre. It is a regular romantic comedy drama, while the other two have devotional themes. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go at the box office.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.00 cr. Day 15 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 16 Rs. 7.25 cr. Day 17 Rs. 8.75 cr. Day 18 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 19 Rs. 4.75 cr. Day 20 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 21 Rs. 3.50 cr. Day 22 Rs. 3.00 cr. Day 23 Rs. 4.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 78.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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