Premada Oorali Box Office Collections: Kannada film maintains good hold on 6th Friday, targets Rs. 125 crore end

Premada Oorali collected Rs. 75 lakh on its 6th Friday, maintaining a good hold at the box office. The Kannada film took its running cume to Rs. 117.05 crore gross at the Indian box office. Based on current trends, the movie is expected to collect around Rs. 2.50 to 3.50 crore in its 6th weekend, taking its cume to the Rs. 120 crore mark.

The movie is running in its final legs. If it manages to gain traction even after the Ramayana release, it will score over Rs. 125 crore or so by the end of its theatrical run. That will put it among the biggest grossers of Kannada cinema like KGF Chapter 2, Kantara, and Kantara Chapter 1.

Premada Oorali is a big success at the box office. Its success surprised the industry, as Kannada cinema recently faced a major setback with Toxic.

The box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.25 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.75 cr. Week 3 Rs. 39.00 cr. Week 4 Rs. 28.25 cr. Day 29 Rs. 2.00 cr. Day 30 Rs. 3.60 cr. Day 31 Rs. 4.00 cr. Day 32 Rs. 2.40 cr. Day 33 Rs. 1.25 cr. Day 34 Rs. 1.00 cr. Day 35 Rs. 0.80 cr. Day 36 Rs. 0.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 117.05 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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