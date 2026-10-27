Premada Oorali Box Office Collections: Kannada film maintains STRONG momentum on 5th Monday, grosses Rs 113 crore

Premada Oorali collected Rs. 2.25 crore on its 5th Monday, registering a 20 per cent spike on the last Friday. Usually, movies drop on Mondays in relation to Fridays; however, it recorded good growth. That's a superb trend.

Directed by Manoj Kumar, the Kannada film took its entire run to Rs. 113.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. The way it is performing, the movie is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 125 crore or so. That will make it the fourth highest-grossing Kannada film in Karnataka. It will make Premada Oorali stand among the biggest hits of Kannada cinema: Kantara: Chapter 1, Kantara and KGF Chapter 2.

Premada Oorali joins the list of movies like Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayaate and Hanuman Ansh, which remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office. What makes the Kannada film different from the other two is its genre. It is a regular romantic comedy drama, while the other two have devotional themes. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go at the box office.

The box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.25 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.75 cr. Week 3 Rs. 39.00 cr. Week 4 Rs. 28.25 cr. Day 29 Rs. 2.00 cr. Day 30 Rs. 3.60 cr. Day 31 Rs. 4.00 cr. Day 32 Rs. 2.40 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 113.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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