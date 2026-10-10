Premada Oorali Box Office Collections: Kannada film records BIGGEST day on 3rd Friday, grosses Rs 38 crore in 15 days

Premada Oorali entered the third week with a bang. The Kannada film collected Rs 5 crore on its third Friday, the biggest single-day collection so far. It registered a 20 per cent spike from the previous day. The running cume of Premada Oorali reached Rs. 37.75 crore gross at the Indian box office in its 15 days of theatrical run.

Starring Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, and Ramika Shivu, the movie is expected to see massive growth on Saturday and Sunday. There is a possibility that the movie will surpass the Rs. 50 crore gross mark by the end of its third Sunday.

Premada Oorali joins the list of movies like Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayaate and Hanuman Ansh, which remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office. What makes the Kannada film different from the other two is its genre. It is a regular romantic comedy drama, while the other two have devotional themes.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.00 cr. Day 8 Rs. 3.25 cr. Day 9 Rs. 3.25 cr. Day 10 Rs. 4.60 cr. Day 11 Rs. 3.50 cr. Day 12 Rs. 3.90 cr. Day 13 Rs. 4.15 cr. Day 14 Rs. 4.10 cr. Day 15 Rs. 5.00 cr. Total Rs. 37.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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