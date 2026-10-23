Premada Oorali Box Office Collections: Small Kannada film wrecks havoc with miraculous turnaround, enters Rs 100 crore club in 28 days

Kannada film Premada Oorali has finally smashed the Rs. 100 crore gross club at the Indian box office, with Rs. 3 crore coming on the 4th Thursday. The movie closed its 4th week at Rs. 28.50 crore, registering a good 25 per cent drop from the previous week. Also, it is on par with its second week, which is because of multiple festive holidays in Week 4.

The movie took its 28-day theatrical cume to Rs. 101.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. That's a huge feat for such a small film that started its box office journey with under Rs. 10 lakh on Day 1. Premada Oorali fetched almost all its collections from its home state, with Rs 99.75 crore so far. It will enter the Rs. 100 crore mark in Karnataka too on its 5th Friday.

Based on current trends, the film is heading for a finish around Rs. 125 crore or so at the Indian box office. That will make it the fourth highest-grossing Kannada film ever in Karnataka after Kantara Chapter 1, Kantara, and KGF Chapter 2. The success of Premada Oorali came as a big surprise for Sandalwood, as it recently saw a mishap with Toxic.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.25 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.75 cr. Week 3 Rs. 39.00 cr. Day 22 Rs. 3.25 cr. Day 23 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 24 Rs. 5.25 cr. Day 25 Rs. 3.50 cr. Day 26 Rs. 4.50 cr. Day 27 Rs. 4.75 cr. Day 28 Rs. 3.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 101.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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