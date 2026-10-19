Premada Oorali India Box Office Collections: Kannada film continues blockbuster run, grosses Rs 83 crore in 24 days

Premada Oorali is enjoying a dream run at the Indian box office. The Kannada film collected around Rs 5 crore gross on Day 24, taking its total box office collection to Rs 83 crore. The movie continues to attract audiences even in its fourth week, emerging as one of the biggest successful ventures at the box office.

The film collected Rs 4.25 crore on Day 23, registering a healthy jump from the previous day. With another strong day on Sunday, it has taken its fourth-weekend collections to a promising level and is now heading towards the Rs 100 crore mark in its full run.

Currently standing at Rs 83 crore gross, Premada Oorali is on track to cross Rs 85 crore soon. Considering its current trends, the film has a strong chance of entering the Rs 100 crore club, and it could go even higher if the momentum continues.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.00 cr. Day 15 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 16 Rs. 7.25 cr. Day 17 Rs. 8.75 cr. Day 18 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 19 Rs. 4.75 cr. Day 20 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 21 Rs. 3.50 cr. Day 22 Rs. 3.00 cr. Day 23 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 24 Rs. 5 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 83.75 cr.

More about Premada Oorali

Set in a rural village, Premada Oorali follows Naganna, a widowed farmer who wants his son, Santhu, to marry an educated woman and complete their family. Santhu is set to marry Rukmini, an educated outsider who challenges traditional village norms.

However, the situation becomes complicated when Vasantha, Santhu’s childhood friend, harbours unspoken feelings for him. Torn between a love triangle and his father’s expectations, Santhu finds himself caught in an emotional conflict that tests his relationships and forces him to make a difficult choice.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Premada Oorali Box Office Collections: Kannada film jumps by 40 per cent on 4th Saturday, grosses Rs 78 crore in India