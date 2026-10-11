Premada Oorali India Box Office Collections: Kannada film continues upward trajectory, nears Rs 50 crore mark

Kannada film Premada Oorali continues its upward trajectory. It collected Rs. 7.25 crore on its Day 16, the biggest business day of the run. The theatrical cume of Premada Oorali reached Rs. 12.25 crore in two days of the second weekend. It is expected to record another massive jump on Sunday and close its second weekend around Rs. 20 crore mark.

The running cume of the Kannada film currently stands at Rs. 45.25 crore gross in 9 days, with Rs. 44.75 crore coming from Karnataka. The movie is all set to storm over the Rs. 50 crore mark by EOD today. Starring Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, and Ramika Shivu, the movie emerged as a huge success at the box office.

Premada Oorali joins the list of movies like Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayaate and Hanuman Ansh, which remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office. What makes the Kannada film different from the other two is its genre. It is a regular romantic comedy drama, while the other two have devotional themes. The way it is performing, it has the potential to cross Rs. 100 crore gross in its full run.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.00 cr. Day 15 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 16 Rs. 7.25 cr. Total Rs. 45.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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