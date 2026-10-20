Premada Oorali India Box Office Collections: Kannada romantic film continues impressive run, grosses Rs 87 crore in 25 days

Premada Oorali keeps an impressive run at the box office on Day 25, collecting around Rs. 3.25 crore gross. With this latest addition, the Kannada romantic film's total collection has reached approximately Rs. 87 crore gross.

After a strong fourth weekend, the film witnessed the expected weekday slowdown on Monday. However, its latest numbers remain encouraging for a film that has continued to attract audiences even in the 4th week.

The film collected an estimated Rs. 5 crore gross on Day 24, taking its cumulative total to Rs. 83.75 crore. Monday's collection has brought the film closer to the Rs. 90 crore mark.

With its current total nearing Rs. 87 crore, Premada Oorali has a realistic shot at entering the Rs. 100 crore club if it maintains a steady pace in the coming days.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.00 cr. Day 15 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 16 Rs. 7.25 cr. Day 17 Rs. 8.75 cr. Day 18 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 19 Rs. 4.75 cr. Day 20 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 21 Rs. 3.50 cr. Day 22 Rs. 3.00 cr. Day 23 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 24 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 25 Rs. 3.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 87.00 cr.

More about Premada Oorali

Set in a rural village, Premada Oorali follows Naganna, a widowed farmer who wants his son, Santhu, to marry an educated woman and complete their family. Santhu is set to marry Rukmini, an educated outsider who challenges traditional village norms.

However, the situation becomes complicated when Vasantha, Santhu’s childhood friend, harbours unspoken feelings for him. Torn between a love triangle and his father’s expectations, Santhu finds himself caught in an emotional conflict that tests his relationships and forces him to make a difficult choice.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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