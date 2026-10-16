Premada Oorali Week 3 India Box Office: Kannada film emerges BLOCKBUSTER with 40 per cent growth from Week 2, nears Rs 75 crore mark

Kannada film Premada Oorali, starring Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, and Ramika Shivu, maintained a strong hold at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 3.25 crore on its third Thursday, dropping by 25 per cent from the previous day. The movie wrapped up its third week at Rs. 38.25 crore gross, bringing its 21-day theatrical cume to Rs. 71.25 crore gross.

The movie is all set to surpass the Rs. 75 crore mark by EOD today, and then it will march towards the Rs. 100 crore mark. It will be a banger total for a film which opened with less than Rs. 10 lakh on Day 1. The movie emerged as a blockbuster at the box office, thanks to a miraculous second-week turnaround.

Premada Oorali joins the list of movies like Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahayaate and Hanuman Ansh, which remained silent for the initial few days and then exploded at the box office. What makes the Kannada film different from the other two is its genre. It is a regular romantic comedy drama, while the other two have devotional themes. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go at the box office.

The day-wise box office collections for Premada Oorali in India are as follows:

Week/Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 6.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 27.00 cr. Day 15 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 16 Rs. 7.25 cr. Day 17 Rs. 8.75 cr. Day 18 Rs. 5.00 cr. Day 19 Rs. 4.75 cr. Day 20 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 21 Rs. 3.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 71.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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