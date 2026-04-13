Project Hail Mary Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling starrer eyes Rs. 100 Cr in India after a fantastic 3rd weekend

Project Hail Mary had a fantastic third weekend at the Indian box office, collecting nearly Rs. 12 crore (USD 1.30 million) approx. This marks a drop of just 25 per cent from the second weekend. Even this drop is slightly high because Friday last week was a holiday, with Saturday dropping only 13 per cent and Sunday just 17 per cent.

The cumulative box office gross for the Ryan Gosling starrer space adventure in India stands at Rs. 65.65 crore (USD 7 million) approx after eighteen days in release. The way it is going, with rock steady holds, it appears to be on course to Rs. 100 crore plus finish. While there is still some distance to cover, considering its trajectory, it can be done. The film should be nearing Rs. 75 crore by the end of this week, with the fourth week likely pushing it to around Rs. 85 crore. From there, it will need roughly Rs. 15 crore more, which is certainly achievable. For a film that opened with less than Rs. 3 crore on its first day, that is an outstanding final number, underlining the amazing box office run it is having.

While space adventure isn’t a surefire genre at the Indian box office, it has delivered some strong performers over the years, including Interstellar and Gravity. Franchises and established brands largely drive the Hollywood box office in India, something Project Hail Mary lacks as a standalone film, which makes its success all the more rare and noteworthy.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 24.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.65 cr. Total Rs. 65.65 cr.

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