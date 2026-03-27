Project Hail Mary Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film grosses Rs 3 crore on opening day in India

Hollywood sci-fi action adventure film Project Hail Mary has finally hit the cinemas in India. The Ryan Gosling starrer debuted with Rs. 3 crore gross at the Indian box office, which is a good start in a limited release.

It is a non-IP sci-fi film, which usually doesn't have many takers in India. Considering it, Project Hail Mary opened on a good note. However, it had the benefit of a holiday in several parts of India. It should aim to grow over the weekend and then build on the same momentum.

Project Hail Mary was originally planned to be released a week ago. However, it was pushed ahead to avoid a direct clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is looking to wind up its extended opening weekend of 4 days around Rs. 9 crore to Rs. 11 crore in India, which will be an encouraging start. And then it can make a good hold on the weekdays and stick to the cinemas for a long run. The movie has received a majorly positive response from the audience, which should help it further at the box office.

The Ryan Gosling starrer is faring well in its domestic markets and other overseas territories. For the record, the sci-fi action adventure film has already crossed the USD 100 million mark in its home markets, becoming the fastest 2026 release to achieve this feat in just 6 days. It is now on the verge of surpassing Dune's entire theatrical cume in just 7 days of its box office run in the US.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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