Project Hail Mary Box Office: Ryan Gosling starrer emerges a HIT in India, second weekend set to be higher than first

Project Hail Mary has emerged as a HIT film at the Indian box office, with the Hollywood Sci-fi adventure film set for a second weekend higher than its first. The Ryan Gosling starrer grossed Rs. 4.50 crore (USD 480K) approx on its second Friday, 35 per cent higher than the Friday last week. It was a holiday for Good Friday, which helped with growth, but even before that, the film had been holding solidly on weekdays. Furthermore, the advances for today are even better, so it's not just a holiday-driven spike; there is acceptance for it.

The film should see growth today and could well record its biggest day of run yet. The nine-day running total currently stands at Rs. 34 crore (USD 3.61 million) approx. The second weekend should bring in around Rs. 18 crore, taking it over Rs. 47 crore (USD 5 million) by Sunday. The film will cross Rs. 50 crore by Tuesday, which seemed like a good target for the full run after its opening weekend.

Beyond that, it needs to be seen how it holds in the coming weeks because Hollywood films which get accepted can stick around for a while. Last year, it was F1 The Movie that did so, grossing around Rs. 125 crore, with more than Rs. 35 crore of that coming after the third week. Project Hail Mary should be able to cross Rs. 75 crore; there is a very good chance of it reaching around Rs. 100 crore, perhaps even hit it, depending on the next couple of weeks.

The Indian market for Hollywood films remains largely driven by franchises and established brands, with very few standalone titles breaking through. Project Hail Mary is proving to be one such rare success.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. Total Rs. 34.00 cr.

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