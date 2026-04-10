Project Hail Mary Box Office: Ryan Gosling starrer has a stellar 2nd week in India, grosses Rs. 54 Cr in 2 weeks

In its second week, Project Hail Mary collected Rs. 24.25 crore (USD 2.60 million) approx at the Indian box office. That brings its cumulative box office gross to Rs. 53.75 crore (USD 5.75 million) approx. The Ryan Gosling starrer space adventure film had less than 10 per cent drop from its first week, which is a stellar hold.

Some of this hold can be attributed to the holiday boost on Friday; however, even the weekdays showcased a strong trend, with week-on-week declines in the 25–30 per cent range. This bodes well for its hold this week as well. The third weekend could target around Rs. 10 crore, which would push the total to Rs. 63 crore by Sunday EOD.

Beyond that, it needs to be seen how it holds in the coming weeks because Hollywood films which get accepted can stick around for a while. Last year, it was F1 The Movie that did so, grossing around Rs. 125 crore, with more than Rs. 35 crore of that coming after the third week. Project Hail Mary should be able to cross Rs. 75 crore; there is a very good chance of it reaching around Rs. 100 crore, perhaps even hit it, depending on the next couple of weeks.

The Indian market for Hollywood films remains largely driven by franchises and established brands, with very few standalone titles breaking through. Project Hail Mary is proving to be one such rare HITs.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.60 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 2.15 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 2.35 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.15 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. Total Rs. 53.75 cr.

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