Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling starrer collects Rs 5.50 crore on 2nd Sunday, grosses Rs 45 crore in 11 days

Hollywood film Project Hail Mary continued to perform well at the box office. The sci-fi action adventure drama remained flat on its second Sunday. It added another Rs. 5.50 crore to the tally, bringing its second weekend's cume to Rs. 15.50 crore gross. Allied to its first week of Rs. 29.50 crore, the running cume of Project Hail Mary reached Rs. 45 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the movie is expected to cross the Rs. 50 crore gross mark by Tuesday. Project Hail Mary is likely to record its second week's cume higher than the first, which will take the total cume close to Rs. 55 crore gross by the end of its second week.

Hollywood films with promising reception perform for a long time in India despite new releases. The same kind of long legs can be expected from the Ryan Gosling film, too. If the movie continues to perform on the expected lines, the movie will close its theatrical run around Rs. 75 crore, with an eye on the Rs. 100 crore mark too.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 45 cr.

About Project Hail Mary

It follows an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist, Ryland Grace, who one day wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma, unaware how he got there or when. Slowly picking up clues and recalling his mission, he befriends an alien named Rocky and sets out to complete his task, which would help Earth stay alive.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Jayasurya's Aadu 3 crosses Rs 50 crore mark in Kerala in 17 days, nears theatrical end