Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling starrer enters 3rd Weekend with 10 per cent spike, grosses Rs 56 crore in 16 days

Hollywood film Project Hail Mary continues to hold well at the Indian box office. The sci-fi action adventure film collected Rs. 2.20 crore on its Day 16 (3rd Friday), as per estimates. The movie registered a jump of 10 per cent over Thursday.

Allied to its first week of Rs. 29.50 crore and second week of Rs. 24.25 crore, the Ryan Gosling starrer took its running cume to Rs. 54.95 crore gross by the end of its 16 days of theatrical run. Backed by Amazon MGM Studios, the third weekend of Project Hail Mary could target around Rs. 10 crore, which would push the total to Rs. 63 crore by Sunday EOD.

Beyond that, it needs to be seen how it holds in the coming weeks because Hollywood films that get accepted can stick around for a while. Last year, it was F1 The Movie that did so, grossing around Rs. 125 crore, with more than Rs. 35 crore of that coming after the third week. Project Hail Mary should be able to cross Rs. 75 crore; there is a very good chance of it reaching around Rs. 100 crore, perhaps even hit it, depending on the next couple of weeks. For the unversed, the Hollywood movie has already emerged as a Clean Hit in India.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.60 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 2.15 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 2.35 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.15 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.20 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 55.95 cr.

About Project Hail Mary

It follows an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist, Ryland Grace, who one day wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma, unaware how he got there or when. Slowly picking up clues and recalling his mission, he befriends an alien named Rocky and sets out to complete his task, which would help Earth stay alive.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Box Office: Emerges fastest 2026 film to enter USD 200 million club in North America