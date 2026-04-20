Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling starrer grosses Rs 5.75 crore in 4th weekend, approaches Rs 80 crore mark
The Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary recorded a drop of 51 per cent from the previous weekend. The sci-fi movie needs to show better hold on the weekdays.
Project Hail Mary added Rs. 5.75 crore to the tally in its 4th weekend, with Rs. 2.50 crore coming on Sunday. It recorded a drop of 51 per cent from the previous weekend. That's a significant drop after three promising weeks. This has hurt its chances of reaching the Rs. 100 crore mark unless it stabilises again over the next couple of weeks, which is always a possibility for Hollywood films
The running cume of Project Hail Mary currently stands at Rs. 77.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. The Ryan Gosling starrer should aim to sustain well on the weekdays and close its 4th week around Rs. 8 to 9 crore or so. It should cross the Rs. 85 crore mark in its 5th weekend and then march towards its final target.
While space adventure isn’t a surefire genre at the Indian box office, it has delivered some strong performers over the years, including Interstellar and Gravity. The Ryan Gosling starrer emerged as a big blockbuster in India, thanks to its promising hold throughout the run. Franchises and established brands largely drive the Hollywood box office in India, something Project Hail Mary lacks as a standalone film, which makes its success all the more rare and noteworthy.
The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:
|Day
|Gross
|Week One (8 days)
|Rs. 29.50 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 24.25 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 2.50 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 4.75 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.45 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 1.30 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 2.50 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 77.75 cr.
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Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.