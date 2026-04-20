Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling starrer grosses Rs 5.75 crore in 4th weekend, approaches Rs 80 crore mark

Project Hail Mary added Rs. 5.75 crore to the tally in its 4th weekend, with Rs. 2.50 crore coming on Sunday. It recorded a drop of 51 per cent from the previous weekend. That's a significant drop after three promising weeks. This has hurt its chances of reaching the Rs. 100 crore mark unless it stabilises again over the next couple of weeks, which is always a possibility for Hollywood films

The running cume of Project Hail Mary currently stands at Rs. 77.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. The Ryan Gosling starrer should aim to sustain well on the weekdays and close its 4th week around Rs. 8 to 9 crore or so. It should cross the Rs. 85 crore mark in its 5th weekend and then march towards its final target.

While space adventure isn’t a surefire genre at the Indian box office, it has delivered some strong performers over the years, including Interstellar and Gravity. The Ryan Gosling starrer emerged as a big blockbuster in India, thanks to its promising hold throughout the run. Franchises and established brands largely drive the Hollywood box office in India, something Project Hail Mary lacks as a standalone film, which makes its success all the more rare and noteworthy.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 24.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.45 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.30 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.00 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.25 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 77.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.