Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling starrer maintains fair hold on 2nd Monday, approaches Rs 50 crore mark

Hollywood film Project Hail Mary continues to hold well at the Indian box office. As per estimates, the sci-fi action adventure movie added Rs. 1.75 crore to the tally on its second Monday, registering a drop of 60 per cent from the second Friday. The drop from last Monday is around 37 per cent.

The Ryan Gosling starrer took its running cume to Rs. 46.75 crore gross at the Indian box office in its 12 days of theatrical run. The movie is looking to close its second week around Rs. 22 crore to Rs. 24 crore, which will take its two-week cume to somewhere over the Rs. 50 crore gross mark.

Initially, it looked like the movie would close its run around Rs. 50 crore mark, but now, since the movie has enough fuel, it will keep on gaining traction. Based on the current trends, Project Hail Mary is expected to wind up its entire theatrical run around the Rs. 70 crore to Rs. 75 crore mark, depending on how it performs further.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.50 cr. (est.) 2nd Monday Rs. 1.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 46.75 cr.

About Project Hail Mary

It follows an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist, Ryland Grace, who one day wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma, unaware how he got there or when. Slowly picking up clues and recalling his mission, he befriends an alien named Rocky and sets out to complete his task, which would help Earth stay alive.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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