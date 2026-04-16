Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling starrer maintains good hold, crosses Rs 70 crore mark

Project Hail Mary maintained a good hold at the Indian box office. The Ryan Gosling starrer added Rs. 1.35 crore to the tally on its third Wednesday, registering a 10 percent drop from Monday. The third week's cume of the sci-fi film reached Rs. 17 crore in 5 days. It is looking to close this week, around Rs. 18 crore or so.

Allied to its first week of Rs. 29.50 crore and the second week of Rs. 24.25 crore, the running cume of Project Hail Mary reached Rs. 70.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie will cross the Rs. 75 crore mark in its fourth weekend, and then it will enter its final legs.

Hollywood movies with a good reception often sustain well for a long run; the same is expected for the Ryan Gosling film, too. If it manages to perform well even after the release of Bhooth Bangla, the movie might take its final cume closer to the Rs. 100 crore mark.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 24.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.65 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.35 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 70.75 cr.

About Project Hail Mary

It follows an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist, Ryland Grace, who one day wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma, unaware how he got there or when. Slowly picking up clues and recalling his mission, he befriends an alien named Rocky and sets out to complete his task, which would help Earth stay alive.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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