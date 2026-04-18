Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling starrer maintains strong hold on 4th Friday, nears Rs 75 crore mark

Hollywood film Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role, maintained a good hold at the box office. The sci-fi film added Rs. 1.25 crore to the tally on its 4th Friday, while facing a new release, Bhooth Bangla, in India. The running cume of Project Hail Mary reached Rs. 73.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Ryan Gosling starrer will cross the Rs. 75 crore gross mark today and then will march towards its final target. It should aim to add Rs. 12 crore to Rs. 14 crore in its 4th week, bringing its cume to Rs. 85 crore mark.

Since the movie is holding well against Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, the possibility of hitting the Rs. 100 crore gross mark in India is very much likely. Though it won't be easy, the movie has enough fuel to sail through two to three weeks more. For a film that opened with less than Rs. 3 crore on its first day, that is an outstanding final number, underlining the amazing box office run it is having.

While space adventure isn’t a surefire genre at the Indian box office, it has delivered some strong performers over the years, including Interstellar and Gravity. Franchises and established brands largely drive the Hollywood box office in India, something Project Hail Mary lacks as a standalone film, which makes its success all the more rare and noteworthy.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 24.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.65 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.45 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.30 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 73.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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