Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling starrer records SUPERB 3rd Week, races towards Rs 75 crore mark

Project Hail Mary recorded a promising third week at the Indian box office. It added Rs. 18.50 crore to the tally in its Week 3, witnessing a drop of 24 per cent from the previous week. It collected Rs. 1.50 crore on its third Thursday, despite the new release of Bhooth Bangla. That suggests a solid hold at the box office.

The three-week cume of Project Hail Mary reached Rs. 72.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. The Ryan Gosling starrer will cross the Rs. 75 crore mark on Friday or Saturday, and then will march towards the Rs. 100 crore club. Though it won't be easy, the movie has enough fuel to sail through two to three weeks more.

That said, the movie has already emerged as a Blockbuster in India. It is going to set new benchmarks for Hollywood standalone films at the Indian box office.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 24.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.65 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.45 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.30 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 72.25 cr.

About Project Hail Mary

It follows an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist, Ryland Grace, who one day wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma, unaware how he got there or when. Slowly picking up clues and recalling his mission, he befriends an alien named Rocky and sets out to complete his task, which would help Earth stay alive.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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