Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's film adds Rs 1.50 crore on 3rd Monday, cume nears Rs 70 crore mark

Project Hail Mary added Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally on its third Monday, registering a drop of 40 per cent from its third Friday. The third week's cume reached Rs. 13.40 crore in four days so far.

With Tuesday being a Holiday, the Hollywood movie will aim for a boost. Thus, it is looking to wind up this week around the Rs. 18-20 crore mark. The running cume of Project Hail Mary stands at Rs. 67.15 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The way the Ryan Gosling starrer is performing in India, with rock steady holds, it appears to be on track to Rs. 100 crore plus finish. While there is still some distance to cover, considering its trajectory, it can be done.

Based on the current trends, the sci-fi film should be nearing Rs. 75 crore by the end of this week, with the fourth week likely pushing it to around Rs. 85 crore. From there, it will need roughly Rs. 15 crore more, which is certainly achievable. For a film that opened with less than Rs. 3 crore on its first day, that is an outstanding final number, underlining the amazing box office run it is having.

Franchises and established brands largely drive the Hollywood box office in India, something Project Hail Mary lacks as a standalone film, which makes its success all the more rare and noteworthy.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 24.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.65 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. Total Rs. 67.15 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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