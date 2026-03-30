Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's film closes opening weekend at impressive Rs 17 crore

The latest Hollywood sci-fi action adventure, Project Hail Mary, continues to fare well at the Indian box office. After taking a start of Rs. 2.80 crore, the movie grew over the weekend and witnessed an upward trajectory. Estimates suggest that the sci-fi movie added Rs. 5.75 crore to the tally on its Day 4 (Sunday).

This took its 4-day weekend cume to Rs. 17.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. Interestingly, it is one of the biggest opening weekends for a non-IP Hollywood sci-fi film in India. The Ryan Gosling starrer garnered positive feedback from the audience, which is now driving its business at the ticket window. It also witnessed a good growth in its shows over the weekend, thanks to the audience's demand.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the sci-fi movie should aim for a good hold on the weekdays, too. If it manages to perform on the expected lines, the Ryan Gosling starrer will end up collecting Rs. 50 crore gross at the Indian box office in its full run.

Day-wise box office collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.35 crore 3 Rs. 5.35 crore 4 Rs. 5.75 crore Total Rs. 17.25 crore

Project Hail Mary is witnessing a phenomenal run in the global markets. The movie has already stormed past the USD 300 million mark at the worldwide box office. That makes it the highest-grossing production venture of Amazon MGM Studios.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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