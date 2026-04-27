Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's film holds well in 5th weekend, grosses Rs 83 crore in 32 days

Project Hail Mary is holding well at the box office. The Ryan Gosling starrer added Rs. 2.70 crore in its 5th weekend, with Rs. 1.10 crore coming on the 5th Sunday. That took its running cume to Rs. 82.95 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie was earlier on track to hit the Rs. 100 crore mark in India, but its momentum in the 4th and 5th weeks took it away from its target. Now, the sci-fi film is looking to wind up its entire theatrical run with a gross of around Rs. 90 crore in India.

That said, the movie is a Clean Hit in India, thanks to its superb word-of-mouth, which translated into footfalls very well. While space adventure isn’t a surefire genre at the Indian box office, it has delivered some strong performers over the years, including Interstellar and Gravity. The Ryan Gosling starrer emerged as a big blockbuster in India, thanks to its promising hold throughout the run. Franchises and established brands largely drive the Hollywood box office in India, something Project Hail Mary lacks as a standalone film, which makes its success all the more rare and noteworthy.

Globally, the movie has already stormed past the USD 600 million mark, becoming the biggest grosser of Amazon MGM Studios.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 24.25 cr. Week 3 Rs. 18.50 cr. Week 4 Rs. 8.00 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 0.50 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 1.10 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 1.10 cr. Total Rs. 82.95 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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