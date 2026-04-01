Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's film holds well on Wednesday, cume hits Rs 26 crore in 7 days

Hollywood film Project Hail Mary added Rs. 2.60 crore to the tally on its second Wednesday, registering a 23 per cent drop over Tuesday. The dip was recorded as ticket fares came back to normal rates, so the drop was already expected.

The running cume of Project Hail Mary reached Rs. 26 crore gross at the Indian box office. It is likely to close its extended opening week at around Rs. 28 crore nett or so. The sci-fi action adventure is expected to see a good spike in its second weekend. If it manages to perform well in the coming weeks, it will take its entire theatrical cume to Rs. 50 crore gross, which will be a solid total for the film.

That said, the Ryan Gosling movie is on track to emerge as a Clean Hit venture in India, thanks to its positive word-of-mouth and good audience support.

Day-wise box office collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.35 crore 3 Rs. 5.35 crore 4 Rs. 5.75 crore 5 Rs. 2.75 crore 6 Rs. 3.40 crore (est.) 7 Rs. 2.60 crore (est.) Total Rs. 26.00 crore

About Project Hail Mary

It follows an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist, Ryland Grace, who one day wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma, unaware how he got there or when. Slowly picking up clues and recalling his mission, he befriends an alien named Rocky and sets out to complete his task, which would help Earth stay alive.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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