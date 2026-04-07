Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's film records 10 per cent spike on 2nd Tuesday, hits Rs 50 crore in 13 days

Hollywood film Project Hail Mary maintained a strong leg at the Indian box office. The Ryan Gosling starrer sci-fi action adventure film recorded a 10 per cent spike on its second Tuesday. adding Rs. 2.50 crore to the tally. This brings its second week's cume to Rs. 20.25 crore in the first five days. It is looking to wind up its second week around Rs. 24 crore to Rs. 25 crore.

Allied to its first week of Rs. 29.50 crore, the two-week theatrical cume of Project Hail Mary now stands slightly under the Rs. 50 crore gross mark. The Ryan Gosling starrer turned out to be a Clean Hit venture at the Indian box office. The movie has a free run until the release of Bhooth Bangla; until then, the movie is likely to take its cume to Rs. 65 crore or so.

If the movie manages to perform on the expected lines, Project Hail Mary will close its theatrical run in India around Rs. 75 crore gross or more.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 2.50 cr. Total Rs. 49.75 cr.

About Project Hail Mary

It follows an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist, Ryland Grace, who one day wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma, unaware how he got there or when. Slowly picking up clues and recalling his mission, he befriends an alien named Rocky and sets out to complete his task, which would help Earth stay alive.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Worldwide Box Office: Records 5th biggest opening for an animation film, scores USD 372 million in first weekend