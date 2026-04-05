Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's film records 20 percent spike on 2nd Saturday, approaches Rs 40 crore mark

Project Hail Mary continues to perform well at the Indian box office. The sci-fi action-adventure film added Rs. 5.50 crore to the tally on its second Saturday, registering a spike of 20 per cent over Friday.

Allied to its extended opening week of Rs. 29.50 crore, the total cume of Project Hail Mary now stands at Rs. 39.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to close its second weekend around Rs. 15-18 crore, which will take its cume to Rs. 47 crore or so at the box office. The film will cross Rs. 50 crore possibly by Tuesday, which seemed like a good target for the full run after its opening weekend.

Going by the present trends, the Ryan Gosling starrer is looking to record its second week higher than the first. Project Hail Mary has the potential to cross the Rs. 75 crore gross by the end of its full run, with an eye on the Rs. 100 crore mark too. However, that will strongly depend on how it holds post the third week.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.50 cr. Total Rs. 39.50 cr.

About Project Hail Mary

It follows an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist, Ryland Grace, who one day wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma, unaware how he got there or when. Slowly picking up clues and recalling his mission, he befriends an alien named Rocky and sets out to complete his task, which would help Earth stay alive.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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