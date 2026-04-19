Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film collects Rs 2.25 crore on 4th Saturday, crosses Rs 75 crore mark

Project Hail Mary continued to hold well at the box office. The sci-fi Hollywood film added Rs. 2.25 crore to the tally on its 4th Saturday, bringing the total cume to Rs. 75.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Bankrolled by Amazon MGM Studios, the movie is looking to add Rs. 5.50 crore or so in its 4th weekend. Based on the current trends, the movie will keep gaining traction further as well and will take its cume to Rs. 85 crore by the end of this week. That means, it has very good chances of hitting over the Rs. 100 crore gross mark in India, which will be an insane figure for a film that opened with just Rs 3 crore.

While space adventure isn’t a surefire genre at the Indian box office, it has delivered some strong performers over the years, including Interstellar and Gravity. The Ryan Gosling starrer emerged as a big blockbuster in India, thanks to its promising hold throughout the run. Franchises and established brands largely drive the Hollywood box office in India, something Project Hail Mary lacks as a standalone film, which makes its success all the more rare and noteworthy.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 24.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.65 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.45 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.30 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 75.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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