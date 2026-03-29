Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film continues superb run, grosses Rs 12 crore in 3 days

Hollywood film, Project Hail Mary, is performing well at the box office. The Ryan Gosling starrer sci-fi action adventure film records another impressive spike on its Day 3 (Saturday), collecting Rs. 5.75 crore. This is around 40 per cent up from its Day 2 and 47 per cent higher than the Day 1.

The running cume of Project Hail Mary reached Rs. 12.25 crore gross in its three days of theatrical run. Based on the current trends, the movie is looking to see another spike on Sunday and close its 4-day weekend around Rs. 18 crore gross at the Indian box office. It will be the biggest weekend debut for a non-IP Hollywood film in India.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the sci-fi movie has met with positive reception among the audience, which is driving its business. Furthermore, the movie managed to gain more shows in premium formats over the weekend, thanks to the audience demand.

If it continues to perform on the expected lines, Project Hail Mary will easily gross over the Rs. 50 crore mark in its full run at the Indian box office, which will be a superb business for the Ryan Gosling starrer.

Day-wise box office collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.00 crore 2 Rs. 3.50 crore 3 Rs. 5.75 crore Total Rs. 12.25 crore

The Ryan Gosling starrer film is performing very well in other global markets. While the movie has fetched over USD 124.5 million in its domestic markets, the overseas territories contributed around USD 98.7 million so far. That said, the sci-fi action adventure clocked over USD 223.2 million worldwide. It is expected to surpass the USD 250 million mark by tonight.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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