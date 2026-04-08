Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film maintains good hold on 2nd Wednesday, grosses Rs 52 crore in 14 days

Hollywood film Project Hail Mary continued to hold well at the box office. The sci-fi action adventure film added Rs. 2.40 crore to the tally on its 2nd Wednesday, registering a nominal dip from yesterday. The second week's cume has hit Rs. 22.65 crore in 6 days. It is looking to wind up this week around Rs. 25 crore or so.

Currently standing at Rs. 52.15 crore gross, the running cume of Project Hail Mary will hit the Rs. 55 crore mark by tomorrow EOD. That said, the movie is witnessing a superb run at the Indian box office. It will have the benefit of one more free week as no significant film is releasing this weekend.

Based on the current trends, the Ryan Gosling film is expected to close its entire theatrical run around Rs. 75 crore. The movie has already emerged as a HIT in India, thanks to its positive reception among the audience.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.40 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 52.15 cr.

About Project Hail Mary

It follows an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist, Ryland Grace, who one day wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma, unaware how he got there or when. Slowly picking up clues and recalling his mission, he befriends an alien named Rocky and sets out to complete his task, which would help Earth stay alive.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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