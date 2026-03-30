Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film records STRONG hold on 1st Monday, collects Rs 20 crore in 5 days

Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role, continues to perform well at the box office. The Hollywood sci-fi action adventure added Rs. 2.50 crore to the tally on its first Monday, registering a drop of just 10 per cent over the opening day. That's a superb hold to say the least.

Allied to its opening weekend of Rs. 17.25 crore, the total cume of Project Hail Mary now stands at Rs. 19.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. Hollywood movies with good word-of-mouth perform best on weekdays, which should be the case here as well.

If the movie manages to perform well on the weekdays, it will cross the Rs. 25 crore mark and will close its opening week around Rs. 26 crore gross. As there is no competition for the Ryan Gosling starrer other than Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the movie will keep on gaining traction on its own levels at the Indian box office.

The way it is performing, the movie is likely to score over the Rs. 50 crore gross mark at the Indian box office, which will make it a Clean Hit venture. It will be interesting to see how it performs on the weekdays and then on the second weekend.

Day-wise box office collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.35 crore 3 Rs. 5.35 crore 4 Rs. 5.75 crore 5 Rs. 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 19.75 crore

Globally, the movie has turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. The movie has already surpassed the USD 300 million mark, becoming the biggest grosser venture of Amazon MGM Studios, surpassing the previous best, Creed 3.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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