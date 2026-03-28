Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's sci-fi records 15 percent jump on Day 2, grosses Rs. 6.50 crore in two days

Project Hail Mary recorded a good jump on its second day. The Ryan Gosling starrer sci-fi action adventure collected Rs. 3.50 crore gross on Day 2, taking a surge of 15 per cent over the opening day. The two-day cume of Project Hail Mary has reached Rs. 6.50 crore at the Indian box office.

The Hollywood movie got the benefit of partial holidays in several parts of India on Day 1 and Day 2. Furthermore, the movie has also added IMAX screens on its Day 2. This might be a reason for a jump yesterday. It should aim to build the momentum further and record another significant jump on Saturday and Sunday. In fact, the advances for Saturday are strong, which suggests a good spike.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the sci-fi movie is expected to close its extended opening weekend around Rs. 18 crore gross in India, which will be a good debut for a non-IP Hollywood movie. The movie has received a majorly positive response from the audience, which should help it further at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3 crore 2 Rs. 3.50 crore Total Rs. 6.50 crore

Coming to its global box office, Project Hail Mary is performing extremely well. The movie has already crossed the USD 100 million mark in the US and has crossed the lifetime cume of Dune yesterday on its Day 8. The Ryan Gosling starrer grossed around USD 110 million in its domestic markets, while its worldwide cume stands at USD 165 million or so.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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