Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's starrer collects Rs 2.25 crore on 3rd Tuesday, cume nears Rs 70 crore mark

Project Hail Mary recorded 33 per cent on its third Tuesday, adding Rs. 2.25 crore to the tally on its third Tuesday. The movie took its third week's cume to Rs. 15.65 crore in 5 days. It is looking to wind up its third week around Rs. 18 crore to Rs. 20 crore.

The running cume of Project Hail Mary now stands at Rs. 69.40 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie is looking to cross the Rs. 75 crore mark in its 4th weekend, and then it will march towards its final target.

If the sci-fi movie manages to perform well even after the fourth week, it might end up entering the Rs. 100 crore club at the Indian box office. For a film that opened with less than Rs. 3 crore on its first day, that is an outstanding final number, underlining the amazing box office run it is having.

The Ryan Gosling starrer has already emerged as a blockbuster venture in India. Franchises and established brands largely drive the Hollywood box office in India, something Project Hail Mary lacks as a standalone film, which makes its success all the more rare and noteworthy.

The Box Office Collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 29.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 24.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.65 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 69.40 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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