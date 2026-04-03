Project Hail Mary India Extended Opening Week Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's film adds Rs 2.75 crore on 2nd Thursday, grosses Rs 28 crore in 8 days

The Hollywood film, Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role, is performing well in India. The sci-fi action adventure film added Rs. 2.75 crore to the tally on its second Thursday, registering a spike of 5 per cent over Wednesday. The drop from its opening day is very minute, which means the movie has maintained strong legs so far.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the movie took its extended opening week's cume to Rs. 28.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. It is likely to see a good spike today on the occasion of Good Friday, crossing the Rs. 30 crore mark. Since there is no significant release this weekend, the Ryan Gosling movie is expected to see solid growth, which might take its cume closer to the Rs. 40 crore mark.

If it manages to perform on the expected lines this weekend, it will surely enter the Rs. 50 crore gross mark by the end of its full run in India. All eyes are now on its Good Friday spike.

Day-wise box office collections of Project Hail Mary in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.80 crore 2 Rs. 3.35 crore 3 Rs. 5.35 crore 4 Rs. 5.75 crore 5 Rs. 2.75 crore 6 Rs. 3.40 crore 7 Rs. 2.60 crore 8 Rs. 2.75 crore (est.) Total Rs. 28.75 crore

About Project Hail Mary

It follows an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist, Ryland Grace, who one day wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma, unaware how he got there or when. Slowly picking up clues and recalling his mission, he befriends an alien named Rocky and sets out to complete his task, which would help Earth stay alive.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge becomes Highest Grossing Hindi film of all time, Ranveer Singh film eyes Rs. 1000 Cr Nett