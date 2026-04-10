Project Hail Mary US Box Office: Ryan Gosling starrer beats The Martian, grosses USD 229 million in 20 days

Project Hail Mary maintained a good hold at the box office. The Ryan Gosling starrer added USD 3 million on its third Wednesday, recording the third-best third Wednesday for a March release in the US. The movie remained only behind Zootopia's USD 3.6 million and Beauty and the Beast's USD 3.1 million.

Project Hail Mary recorded a 31 per cent drop from the previous Wednesday, which is a strong hold. The sci-fi action drama has now hit the USD 229 million at the US box office in its 20 days of theatrical run, surpassing the entire theatrical cume of The Martian. For the record, The Martian had collected USD 228.4 million in its full run at the domestic box office.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is set to cross the USD 250 million mark this weekend, and then it will march towards its theatrical target. Based on the current trends, the Ryan Gosling starrer is looking to wind up its box office journey somewhere over the USD 300 million mark in the US. Let's see how the movie performs in the fourth and fifth weeks now.

About Project Hail Mary

It follows an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist, Ryland Grace, who one day wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma, unaware how he got there or when. Slowly picking up clues and recalling his mission, he befriends an alien named Rocky and sets out to complete his task, which would help Earth stay alive.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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