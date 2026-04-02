Project Hail Mary Worldwide Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film maintains good hold, approaches USD 350 million mark

Project Hail Mary continues to perform well at the box office. The movie grossed USD 8 million on its second Tuesday in its domestic markets, registering a drop of nearly 15 per cent from the first discounted Tuesday. It is the second-best second Tuesday of all time for a March release in the U.S. The movie remained only behind Beauty And The Beast, which had its second Tuesday of USD 9.5 million.

The running cume of the Ryan Gosling starrer has reached USD 177.2 million in the U.S. by the end of its second Tuesday. The movie is all set to face a tough competition from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from tomorrow onwards, as the animated feature film will take on most of the IMAX screens.

Based on the current trends, the Ryan Gosling starrer will cross the USD 200 million mark in its second weekend, possibly by Saturday or Sunday. If it manages to gain traction even after the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the movie has the potential to close its entire theatrical cume somewhere around USD 275 million to USD 310 million at the U.S. box office.

The worldwide box office collection of Project Hail Mary stands close to USD 350 million. It will be interesting to see whether the movie can breach the USD 500 million mark by the end of its global box office run or not.

About Project Hail Mary

It follows an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist, Ryland Grace, who one day wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma, unaware how he got there or when. Slowly picking up clues and recalling his mission, he befriends an alien named Rocky and sets out to complete his task, which would help Earth stay alive.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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