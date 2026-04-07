Project Hail Mary Worldwide Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film maintains solid hold in 3rd Weekend, cume hits USD 421 million

Project Hail Mary continued to perform well at the box office, even after the arrival of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The sci-fi action adventure drama added USD 31.8 million to the tally in its 3-day third weekend at the US box office. The movie recorded a 41 per cent drop from the last weekend. When compared to other biggies, the Ryan Gosling starrer recorded a better third weekend than Gravity, Dune Part Two, The Martian, Interstellar, and others.

This took its domestic cume to USD 218.3 million as of its third Sunday. It surpassed the lifetime domestic cume of Interstellar (USD 203.2 million), including all its re-releases. The movie is now locked to hit the USD 300 million mark by the end of its theatrical run, with an eye to going near USD 310 million.

Outside its domestic markets, Project Hail Mary smashed around USD 203.4 million in the international territories, bringing its global cume to USD 421.7 million. Based on the present trends, the movie is looking to surpass the USD 450 million mark by the end of Tuesday, and then it will march towards the USD 500 million mark.

About Project Hail Mary

It follows an American middle-school science teacher and former molecular biologist, Ryland Grace, who one day wakes up on a spaceship after a deep coma, unaware how he got there or when. Slowly picking up clues and recalling his mission, he befriends an alien named Rocky and sets out to complete his task, which would help Earth stay alive.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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