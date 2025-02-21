Purple Rain Re-release: Prince’s 1984 Epic to Return to Theaters for One Night With Enhanced Dolby Visuals and Sound

Prince fans now have the chance to relive Purple Rain on the big screen once again, as Warner Bros. Discovery and Dolby have joined hands to bring the cinematic masterpiece back for one night on March 5. The special screenings will take place in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theaters in the U.S. and Odeon locations in the U.K.

The film will be shown in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos for an enhanced picture and sound experience. This version improves on the 40th-anniversary 4K disc release in May 2024, which was restored from an 8K scan of the original 35mm negative. Dolby Vision HDR ensures deeper contrast, brighter highlights, and richer color, making every scene more immersive.

The soundtrack, featuring Prince and the Revolution, The Time, and Apollonia 6, has also been upgraded. The new Dolby Atmos mix blends original elements with a 5.1 mix from the film’s 20th anniversary. This enhanced audio technology allows viewers to experience the music in a way that closely mirrors a live performance, placing audiences right in the middle of the action.

Directed by Albert Magnoli, Purple Rain follows The Kid (Prince) as he braves personal hardships like turbulent home life, a rocky romance, and professional challenges—including competition in the Minneapolis music scene—while trying to establish himself as an artist. The 1984 film, which grossed over USD 70 million, made Prince a global star. Its soundtrack, featuring hits like the title track and When Doves Cry, went 13× platinum and topped the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks.

Advertisement

The impact of Purple Rain extends beyond its commercial success. It won an Academy Award for Best Original Score and a Grammy for Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Special. The film remains a defining entry in pop culture history. Prince’s electrifying performances and the offering’s compelling narrative have made it a timeless classic.

Jed Harmsen, Dolby’s Head of Cinema, called the re-release a tribute to Prince’s legacy. With its unforgettable music and visuals, Purple Rain remains a must-watch. This one-night event is the perfect way to experience it again—or for the first time—in the highest quality possible.