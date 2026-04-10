Rabb Da Radio 3 Box Office: Tarsem Jassar and Nimrat Khaira film collects Rs. 22 Cr worldwide in first week

Punjabi film Rabb Da Radio 3 has emerged as a HIT, with the film collecting Rs. 22 crore approx worldwide in its first week. Moreover, the trend is quite good, with the film seeing good growth over its opening weekend and then weekdays sustaining well. The domestic and overseas split for the Tarsem Jassar headlined threequel is Rs. 7.25 crore and Rs. 14.50 crore (USD 1.56 million) respectively.

The Punjabi film industry hasn’t had a great time at the box office lately, especially on the domestic side. There have been films that have done well overseas, some doing very well, but they either didn’t do well domestically or some of them didn’t even get a release, like Sardaar Ji 3 and Chal Mera Putt 4. Rabb Da Radio 3 has been a rare film which has done well in India, and it doesn’t hurt that overseas has contributed as well.

There is still some work to do, but based on its trend and the fact that the film has an open run ahead with some holiday support, the film looks well on course to comfortably sail through.

The first Rabb Da Radio film, released in 2017, which was also the debut for Tarsem Jassar, did very well, emerging as a HIT. The second film was released in 2019, and that turned out to be an AVERAGE affair. Now the third film has emerged as a HIT as well. The industry had its first HIT of the year with Ishqan De Lekhe in March. It would be encouraging to see that momentum continue with Rabb Da Radio 3.

The Territorial Breakdown for Rabb Da Radio 3 Box Office Collections is as follows:

Territory Gross INDIA Rs. 7.25 cr. United States USD 180,000 Canada USD 700,000 Australia USD 315,000 New Zealand USD 65,000 United Kingdom USD 200,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,560,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 21.75 cr.

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