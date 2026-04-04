Rabb Da Radio 3 Box Office: Tarsem Jassar, Nimrat Khaira starrer opens well in India, Posts Rs. 4 Cr plus day one worldwide

Punjabi film Rabb Da Radio 3 has taken a good start at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 1.30 crore gross (Rs. 1.10 crore nett) approx on its opening day. Led by Tarsem Jassar, the third instalment in the franchise also performed well overseas, grossing around USD 325K (Rs. 3 crore) approx, taking its worldwide opening to Rs. 4.30 crore approx.

It’s not as if Rs. 1 crore nett is a big number for a Punjabi film today; it used to be back in the mid 2010s, but lately Punjabi film box office is in tatters domestically, with the last film to have a Rs. 1 crore nett plus opening day being almost a year ago. In these circumstances, even this is to be seen in a more positive light than one would if everything were going well. There was a holiday for Good Friday yesterday. The holiday definitely helped in a big way overseas, though the boost in India needs to be seen. If it can grow today and then get the usual Sunday jump, it would put the film in a very good position. The film has an open run, with a couple of holidays to help with.

The first Rabb Da Radio film, released in 2017, which was also the debut for Tarsem Jassar, did very well, emerging as a HIT. It opened to Rs. 80 lakh nett on its opening day, which was an excellent result for a debutant back in the day. The second film was released in 2019, and that turned out to be an AVERAGE affair. Now the third film has opened well, and if it can get the trend right, it could well emerge as a HIT as well. The industry had its first HIT of the year with Ishqan De Lekhe in March. It would be encouraging to see that momentum continue with Rabb Da Radio 3.

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