Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection: Pulkit Samrat's comedy drama nets Rs 55 lakh on 1st Tuesday, nears disappointing end

Rahu Ketu, starring Fukrey duo Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in the lead role, recorded a 25 percent spike on Tuesday. The jump came due to discounted ticket prices across the cinema chains. The movie, directed by Vipul Vig, collected Rs. 55 lakh on its Day 5, bringing the total cume to Rs. 4.85 crore net at the Indian box office.



Coming from an ambitious mythological premise, Rahu Ketu couldn't strike the chords with the audience with its content and comedy. The movie met with average word-of-mouth, which is reflecting in its underwhelming day-to-day trends too. Though the movie managed to record better hold than its rival release, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, the fate of both movies was sealed on their opening day only.



Rahu Ketu is likely to wind its entire run around Rs. 7 crore to Rs. 9 crore, as the movie has a gigantic clash ahead with Border 2. The Pulkit Samrat film has no chance of surviving against the Sunny Deol starrer as Border 2 will grab almost all the screens, kicking out every holdover release out of the cinemas.



Day-wise box office collection of Rahu Ketu in India:

DAY BOX OFFICE 1 Rs. 0.90 crore 2 Rs. 1.35 crore 3 Rs. 1.60 crore 4 Rs. 0.45 crore 5 Rs. 0.55 crore Total Rs. 4.85 crore



For the unversed, Rahu Ketu is about the two funny characters, born from writer Churu Lal's magical notebook, who are set on a voyage to retrieve it from the crafty Meenu Taxi. Besides Pulkit and Varun, the movie also stars Shalini Pandey, Chunky Panday, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha, Amit Sial, and Sumit Gulati in pivotal roles.



Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

