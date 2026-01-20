Rahu Ketu Box Office Collections: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma starrer fails to pass Monday test, collects Rs 45 lakh on Day 4

Rahu Ketu, directed by Vipul Vig and starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in the lead roles, recorded a sharp drop on its first Monday. The movie could collect just Rs. 45 lakh, taking the total cume to Rs. 4.30 crore net at the Indian box office. The drop from its opening day is around 50 percent.



Coming from an ambitious mythological premise, Rahu Ketu couldn't strike the chords with the audience. The movie met with average word-of-mouth, which is why it couldn't see any sort of significant growth so far. The Pulkit Samrat starrer is expected to wind its entire run under the Rs. 10 crore net mark, which would be a disastrous result.



Released alongside Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos and One Two Cha Cha, Rahu Ketu maintained an upper hand in terms of collections. However, that won't change its fate in any way. The movie Rahu Ketu doesn't have much room to grow as the Pulkit Samrat starrer will face Sunny Deol’s Border 2 from the coming weekend. The much-awaited military drama is likely to grab most of the screens and kick every non-performing holdover release out of the cinemas.



Day-wise box office collection of Rahu Ketu in India:

DAY BOX OFFICE 1 Rs. 0.90 crore 2 Rs. 1.35 crore 3 Rs. 1.60 crore 4 Rs. 0.45 crore Total Rs. 4.30 crore



For the unversed, Rahu Ketu is about the two funny characters, born from writer Churu Lal's magical notebook, who are set on a voyage to retrieve it from the crafty Meenu Taxi. Besides Pulkit and Varun, the movie also stars Shalini Pandey, Chunky Panday, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha, Amit Sial, and Sumit Gulati in pivotal roles.



Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.



Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Happy Patel Box Office Collections: Vir Das starrer CRASHES on first Monday, collects Rs 40 lakh