Rahu Ketu Box Office Collections: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma's comedy film earns Rs 25 lakh in 2nd weekend, targets Rs 6 crore finish

Rahu Ketu, starring Fukrey duo Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in the lead roles, added just Rs. 25 lakh to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs. 5.75 crore net at the Indian box office. For the record, the movie had a low opening of Rs. 90 lakh and it went on to make Rs. 5.50 crore in its opening week.

Based on the current trends, the movie is expected to wind its entire theatrical run around Rs. 5.75-6 crore net at the Indian box office. The only saving grace for Rahu Ketu is that the movie has performed better than its rival releases, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos and One Two Cha Cha Chaa. However, that won't be enough as the movie has shown no signs of growth in its day-to-day trends.

Helmed by Vipul Vig, the Pulkit Samrat starrer met with mixed-bag reactions among the audience, which is why, the movie failed to gain any significant traction at the box office. Had the movie opened to a superb reception, the box office picture would have been a bit different.

Day-wise box office collection of Rahu Ketu in India:

Particulars Box Office Week 1 Rs. 5.50 crore 2nd Weekend Rs. 25 lakh Total Rs. 5.75 crore

For the unversed, Rahu Ketu is about the two funny characters, born from writer Churu Lal's magical notebook, who are set on a voyage to retrieve it from the crafty Meenu Taxi. Besides Pulkit and Varun, the movie also stars Shalini Pandey, Chunky Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha, Amit Sial, and Sumit Gulati in pivotal roles.

