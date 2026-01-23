Rahu Ketu Box Office Collections: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma's film collects low Rs 5.50 crore in first week, nears theatrical end

Rahu Ketu turned out to be another big flop at the box office. The movie, starring Fukrey duo Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, couldn't impress the audience much, which is why, the movie registered a low opening week. Opened with Rs. 90 lakh, Rahu Ketu slipped to Rs. 30 lakh on its Day 7, wrapping its opening week at just Rs. 5.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

The only saving grace for Rahu Ketu is that the movie has performed better than its rival releases, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos and One Two Cha Cha Chaa. However, that won't be enough as the movie has shown no signs of growth in its day-to-day trends.

Directed by Vipul Vig, the Pulkit Samrat starrer is now clashing with Sunny Deol's Border 2 at the box office. That said, the comedy drama is on the verge of its closure at the box office. The movie won't be able to survive such a big tentpole mass action drama, it is expected to wind its entire run around Rs. 5.75 to Rs. 6 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collection of Rahu Ketu in India:

DAY BOX OFFICE 1 Rs. 0.90 crore 2 Rs. 1.35 crore 3 Rs. 1.60 crore 4 Rs. 0.45 crore 5 Rs. 0.55 crore 6 Rs. 0.35 crore 7 Rs. 0.30 crore Total Rs. 5.50 crore

For the unversed, Rahu Ketu is about the two funny characters, born from writer Churu Lal's magical notebook, who are set on a voyage to retrieve it from the crafty Meenu Taxi. Besides Pulkit and Varun, the movie also stars Shalini Pandey, Chunky Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha, Amit Sial, and Sumit Gulati in pivotal roles.

